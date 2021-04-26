Bill passed to stop NDSU ties with Planned Parenthood

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature has passed legislation aimed at preventing North Dakota State University from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state.

The bill easily passed the Republican-led chamber, 35-11 on Monday.

The GOP-led House passed the measure 66-25 earlier this month.

It is unclear of GOP Doug Burgum will sign the bill.  

The bill says any institution that enters into a contract with an abortion provider would have its operating budget cut by 2.5%. A school official signing the contract also would face a misdemeanor charge and a fine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News