Bill seeks to ease limits on North Dakota’s ‘castle’ law

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several members of the North Dakota Legislature are taking another shot at easing restrictions on citizens’ right to use deadly force in self-defense.

The bill would allow someone to use deadly force without retreating in certain circumstances.

The proposal to remove the so-called “duty to retreat” provision is the latest attempt by a number of lawmakers to modify the state’s “castle law.”

The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least 25 states have laws stating that there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force against an attacker.

