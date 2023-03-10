(KXNET) — Friday, lawmakers were talking about the North Dakota Veterans Home.

Specifically, who could receive care or stay there.

House Bill 1389 would slightly enlarge our state’s definition of who is eligible to live at the home.

In the past, the home was for those who were honorably discharged, but now the wording of the bill would make it for all veterans, except those who were dishonorably discharged.

This bill comes at a time when the Veterans home expects to see a long-term decrease of 10-20% in residents.

“The veterans home does not believe that the changes will lead to a demand that exceeds their bed capacity or their staffing capacity. So, in short, House Bill 1389 would enable a few more people who have served their country to get the long-term care that they need,” said Representative Karla Rose Hanson.

The veterans home is in Lisbon and it opened in 1893.