Bill would bar North Dakota businesses from refusing cash

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A cashier at a Travelex Bureau de Change counts U.S. Dollars in exchange for British pounds February 19, 2004 in London. The recent dramatic fall in the U.S.dollar has seen a rise in UK customers changing their pounds for the weaker greenback. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican North Dakota lawmaker wants to prohibit businesses from banning cash as a payment.

Rep. Ben Koppelman says cashless transactions create economic barriers for some residents.

The legislation would bar businesses from refusing to accept cash from someone making an in-person purchase.

Koppelman, says not everyone has a bank account or credit or debit cards.

There is no federal law mandating that businesses or individuals accept paper currency or coins for payment.  But states may develop their own laws.

Some other states and municipalities already ban cashless businesses.

