Bill would bar political contributions from North Dakota governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bill that would prohibit a governor from giving cash or endorsing a member of the Legislature is getting a cool reception from both GOP and Democratic leaders.
The legislation introduced by Rep. Jeffery Magrum comes after GOP Gov. Doug Burgum contributed millions of dollars to several candidates in elections last year in an attempt to remove some incumbents from his own party.
Magrum says Burgum crossed the separation-of-powers-line by reaching deep into his own pockets to buy a Legislature more obliging to his wishes.
Legislative leaders say the contributions are “freedom of speech.”