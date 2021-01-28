Bill would increase access to prescription drugs from Canada

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pills-drugs-prescription-generic_1489896522208.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators are considering bills aimed at increasing access to lower-priced prescription drugs from neighboring Canada.

Two bills heard by the Senate Human Services Committee Wednesday propose a state-run, wholesale import program that would purchase medication from Canada.

An AARP survey last year found 65% of North Dakota residents ages 45 and older are at least somewhat concerned about affording prescription drugs in the next two years.

Opponents to the bills cite risks from counterfeit drug trade, safety concerns and legal questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Exercise and Sleep Study

NDC JAN 28

Thursday, January 28th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Century Boy's Hockey

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Girl's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Grandparents

WSC Food Pantry

Antibody Clinic

Infertility Myth

KX Convo: Dr. Ted Fogarty

Teacher Fund

Prenup Bill

Drilling Moratorium

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27.

Rolette County Jail

YHF

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News