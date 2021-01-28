Bill would increase access to prescription drugs from Canada

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators are considering bills aimed at increasing access to lower-priced prescription drugs from neighboring Canada.

Two bills heard by the Senate Human Services Committee Wednesday propose a state-run, wholesale import program that would purchase medication from Canada.

An AARP survey last year found 65% of North Dakota residents ages 45 and older are at least somewhat concerned about affording prescription drugs in the next two years.

Opponents to the bills cite risks from counterfeit drug trade, safety concerns and legal questions.