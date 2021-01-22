Bill would observe Daylight Saving Time year-round in North Dakota

Daylight saving time year-round is what lawmakers will soon discuss at the Capitol.

Republican Sen. Jason Heitkamp, of Wahpeton, sponsored the bill and says he’s heard from constituents and others around the state who support the idea.

The House had a similar bill that would do the opposite, by requiring standard time year-round, but that bill was withdrawn.

Heitkamp says his experience as a school bus driver makes him want to pass the bill — since he thinks it would allow for safer driving conditions with an extra hour of sun in the winter.

“In the wintertime, when you have a busload of kids, it gets dark so early, so this would give us an extra hour of light at night. The difference there is, if it’s bad in the morning, they can always call off school for a couple hours. But if you have a bunch of kids you have to take home after school’s done, then you have that extra hour of daylight, at least if it’s blowing or whatever, to get home safely,” said Heitkamp.

The bill has not been scheduled for a hearing yet.

