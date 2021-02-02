Bill would reimburse lawyer fees resulting from audit

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law, justice, gavel, law books, courtroom_2745713082101505-159532

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bill is set for a hearing before a North Dakota House committee this week that would reimburse attorney fees for several officials who were caught up in criminal investigations resulting from 2019 state audits.

The legislation would reimburse former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt, as well as three North Dakota State College of Science leaders, including President John Richman.

The bill would reimburse “state employee claims for wrongful criminal investigation or prosecution” related to their work in the last two years and in the future.

Reimbursement would apply if a criminal probe did not result in a conviction.

The cost of reimbursement is about $48,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/2

A warm Tuesday with snow and dangerously cold temperatures on the way

NDC FEB 2

College Basketball

Class B Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Ward County Vaccine Update

Chester County woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

The Door Covid and Recovery

#1 Fan

Native American History

Minimum Wage Bill

Refugee Dance Group

Vaccine Distribution

Masks at Airport

Bus App

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/1

After the Whistle: Get to know the Kenmare Honkers

California Highway 1 Collapse

Weeds Study

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News