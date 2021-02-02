Bill would reimburse lawyer fees resulting from audit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bill is set for a hearing before a North Dakota House committee this week that would reimburse attorney fees for several officials who were caught up in criminal investigations resulting from 2019 state audits.

The legislation would reimburse former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt, as well as three North Dakota State College of Science leaders, including President John Richman.

The bill would reimburse “state employee claims for wrongful criminal investigation or prosecution” related to their work in the last two years and in the future.

Reimbursement would apply if a criminal probe did not result in a conviction.

The cost of reimbursement is about $48,000.