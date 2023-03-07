(KXNET) — A bill relating to event permits for craft beverage makers passed the House last month. Now, the bill is being read in the Senate.

On Tuesday, House Bill 1449 was introduced by Representative Corey Mock (D) of District 18.

If passed, it would allow microbrew pubs and brewer taprooms to be able to receive special event permits in order to be able to sell at their off-site events. It also clears up language for the special event permits for domestic wineries and distilleries.

“The special event permit was intended so a craft beverage manufacturer can participate in a Pride of Dakota show, a county fair, a street fair, or anything else,” said Mock. “There needed to be some provision that allowed them to sample and sell products off-premise. It is licensed and regulated, and subject to local ordinances.”

As of now, the House has not made any actions on the bill.