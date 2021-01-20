Bipartisan bill proposes ND taxpayers pay for ND lawmakers’ meals

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers want North Dakota taxpayers to pay for legislators’ meals.

The legislation follows a ban on the once-frequent free feasts from lobbyists and interest groups under voter-approved ethics rules.

Republican GOP Rep. Keith Kempenich is sponsoring the bill that will allow lawmakers who live outside Bismarck to claim reimbursement for meals.

The bill has an estimated two-year cost of more than $424,000, or about $3,340 for each of the 127 qualified lawmakers.

Kempenich says he used to get fancy dinners from lobbyists, but that now he has to eat spaghetti out of a can.

