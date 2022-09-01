NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET)– State officials released new information about another case of the avian flu in North Dakota.

It was confirmed in a noncommercial, backyard flock in Cass County, in eastern North Dakota.

State Veterinarian Ethan Andress says they have been watching the movements of the bird flu, and unfortunately, cases kept popping up across the nation.

He says it was only a matter of time before another case hit North Dakota.

“We knew it was present in the wild birds it was just a matter of time before the wrong bird ended up at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Andress.

Andress says the most common way for the virus to spread is through bird to bird contact.

“So most of the time, that wild bird ends up spreading the virus to our domestic birds,” said Andress.

The ban was reinstated so the virus couldn’t spread to other farms.

“When they are exposed they shed for a day or two before they actually get sick,” said Andress. “So the concern is if you have an event where you are bringing birds from multiple sources you could expose those sources and move them to other parts of the state.”

Farmer Jenna Vanhorne disagrees that the ban was necessary. She says restrictions like these can significantly hurt a farmer’s profit.

“What I don’t see from the government is a lot of work to try to deal with the migrating birds,” said Vanhorne. “All we see if restrictions on small farmers. Which is a big deal.”

Vanhorne had to deal with the bird flu when her flock got infected back in April. Her entire flock had to be destroyed.

“For small producer like myself, this accounts for… When I got it it accounted for a fifth of my income,” said Vanhorne.

Vanhorne says she wants to see the government be more proactive with bird flu.

“Why don’t we have agents or Fish and Game out looking for these flocks and looking for these sick

animals and disposing for them right away,” said Vanhorne.

The ban was imposed on Wednesday, and it will be lifted in 30 days if no new cases emerge.