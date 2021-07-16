Bird launches Safe Start to keep riders safe after-hours

Bird has launched Safe Start, a new in-app safety feature designed to discourage people from riding micro-electric vehicles under the influence.

A 2019 study in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open found that out of 103 patients treated at three trauma centers for e-scooter-related injuries, 79% were tested for alcohol and 48% of that group was found to have a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08.

The study also found that 98% of riders were not wearing a helmet.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. local time, riders attempting to unlock a Bird will now be asked to verify that they’re able to safely handle the vehicle by correctly entering a keyword into the app. Those unable to enter the word correctly will be directed to choose an alternative form of transportation, like rideshare. The feature is already being tested in a number of cities throughout the United States and will be made available globally throughout the summer.

The new safety checkpoint is the most recent initiative in Bird’s ongoing efforts to ensure responsible scooter riding in our 250+ partner cities large and small around the world.

Bird currently operates in Williston and Bismarck. The Safe Start program will soon be launched in these cities.