Birth and Death Numbers in North Dakota were Virtually the Same from 2017 to 2018

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– We have some interesting statistics just released for 2018:

The number of births and deaths in North Dakota were about the same as they were the year before, in 2017.

For 2018, there were a little more than 10,000 births and just over 6,000 deaths. That’s a one percent drop in births and a half percent rise in deaths from 2017.

Experts say heart disease and cancer are still the top killers in the state. This data also shows the number of marriages in 2018 and 2017 were both at about 4,300.

But divorces almost doubled, rising from about 1,800 to 2,800.