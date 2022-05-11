BISMARCK, ND (KXNET): The North Dakota Department of Commerce says Bismarck and six other communities will receive grant money to plan for community or economic growth.

Nearly $170,000 will be awarded in total, with the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber Economic Development Corporation receiving $15,000.

The grants are from the third phase of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) Partners in Planning (Pip) Grant program.

The program supports nonprofit organizations and local governments with two grant options for completing a comprehensive plan or an economic development/diversification strategic plan.

The other communities and community organizations receiving grant money:

Thompson: $25,000 for phase I of a comprehensive plan.

Hazen Community Development: $29,587 for a diversification strategic and comprehensive plan.

Underwood Area Economic Development Corporation: $22,500 for the creation of a city comprehensive plan.

Carrington Economic Development Department: $22,500 for a diversification strategic plan.

Hettinger: $30,000 for a city comprehensive plan.

Gwinner: $22,500 for a comprehensive plan.

Additional details on the grant program are available here: msnd.link/PiP