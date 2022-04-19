North Dakota has an unexpectedly high suicide rate — above average compared to most states.

Preliminary data says that in 2021, 162 deaths by suicide in North Dakota. That was an increase from 2020 when there were still an above-average 140 deaths by suicide. It’s also the second-largest cause of death for individuals between the ages of 10 to 44.

How do we prevent these statistics from rising? It’s not easy. Doctors say that everyone has their own reasons leading them to the tipping point. And with a nearly endless combination of thoughts and it’s nearly impossible to create a one-size-fits-all solution.

“Suicide is complex,” explained Moriah Opps, suicide prevention administrator of the North Dakota Department of Human Resources. “That’s what makes it so difficult to prevent. Do they have a mental health condition? What are the outside factors that are putting stress on that person?” All of these things, she states, are essential to consider when thinking on one’s reasons to commit suicide.

In order to help combat this issue, the Behaviorial Health Division of the North Dakota Department of Human Services hosted a public training today, which was attended by over 50 people.

During the session, citizens underwent QPR training — short for “Question, Persuade, Refer”.

This system of prevention helps ask the right questions, urge people to seek help and refer them to the proper sources that could help them do so.

With the rise in isolation, restriction and worry over the last few years, more people in our community are willing to help fight back against suicide.

Some believe that this is because the strange times we live in have caused many people to take a look at their own mental health.

“We are recognizing more and more that people need help,” said Opps. “People need support, and the pandemic really normalized talking about our own mental health. I think you’re going to see more and more trainings like this popping up because more and more people want to take the trainings.”