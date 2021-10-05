Bismarck, Fargo rank among the safest cities in the U.S., based on data survey

When it comes to the safest cities in the United States, Bismarck and Fargo rank among the top 30 communities.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key indicators of safety using data ranging from COVID-19 deaths in the past week per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.

When the numbers were crunched, Bismarck ranked #30 on the list. Fargo came in at #29.

Columbia, Maryland took the top spot as the safest city in the nation.

In addition to worrying about physical safety, a recent Gallup Poll suggested Americans are most worried about their health; that is, being safe from COVID-19. Only 38 percent of those surveyed felt confident they can protect themselves from COVID-19, down from 51 percent in May.

You can read the complete data survey and the methodology used here.

