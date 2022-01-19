Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at apartment under renovation

The Bismarck Fire Department extinguished a fire early Wednesday morning when an apartment house undergoing renovation on the 1100 block of East Ave. in Bismarck caught fire. The Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of smoke coming from the roof of the two-unit apartment house at approximately 9:59 a.m.

First responders confirmed that all contractors who were working on the building were evacuated and that nobody was injured.

Bismarck fire-fighters quickly found the fire inside the walls of the second-floor apartment and were successfully able to put it out. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation