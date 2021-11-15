Bismarck man pleads not guilty to abusing infant son

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of physically abusing his infant son has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaydenle Bushard waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Monday and entered the pleas to three counts of felony child abuse.

Last month Bismarck police responded to a call that the 1-month-old baby was unresponsive. A police affidavit says the child had suffered scratches, bruising on both legs, a bruise on his chin, and bruising on the right and back left portion of his head.

Police say Bushard told them he bounced the baby on his leg without supporting the infant’s head, and said the baby hit his head on the wall while being bounced.