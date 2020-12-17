Bismarck man selected to fill term on higher education board

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck orthodontist Dr. John Warford has been appointed to the North Dakota Board of Higher Education.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that Warford will serve out the term of Joseph Wetch Jr., who resigned from the board in August.

The term expires in June 2024. Warford served as mayor of Bismarck from 2002 to 2014.

He was dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business at the University of Mary in Bismarck from 2014 to 2017.

The higher education board oversees the state’s 11 public colleges and universities.

