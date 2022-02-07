Bismarck Representative Rick Becker told KX News Sunday he’s running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. John Hoeven.

Becker announced Jan. 20 he would not be seeking re-election to the state legislature when his term ends this year. The District 7 lawmaker served in the House since 2012.

Becker says, if elected, he’d bring a more conservative approach to the Senate, and that the country is currently going down a path that is “ill advised.”

“When I look at what John Hoeven’s record is and I look at my own I think we’re two very different people when it comes to how we approach things politically, and I think what I have to offer is exactly what we need to represent North Dakota in D.C.,” said Becker.

Becker noted Sen. Hoeven’s vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress, saying he would not have voted for it.