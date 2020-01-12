Bison Fans Back Home

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(FARGO, N.D.)– While many NDSU fans made the trip down to Texas, there were some holding down the home fort.

Bars across Fargo had watch parties for Bison Nation, including The Bison Turf.

Bartenders say these games are a big help to their businesses, as tons of fans pour in to cheer on their team. These bars usually see thousands of dollars more on game days than any other day, especially for the national championship.

“We get busy after tailgating, which is the best time because everyone’s ready for the game, and it stays busy until the game is over, maybe a little longer afterward,” shared Bison Turf Bartender Ashley Lamblez.

Ashley says the Turf usually makes about 5 to $10,000 in revenue on game days.

