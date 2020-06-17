Black leaders say Fargo officials aren’t addressing demands

Sgt. Cristie Jacobsen, center, of the Fargo Police Department, receives hugs from organizers at the end of a George Floyd memorial in Fargo, N.D., Friday, June 5, 2020. Jacobson was brought up to the stage at Island Park while musicians performed the song “Lean on Me.” Hundreds of people attended the peaceful rally that included speeches, live music and dancing. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo’s mayor and police chief are responding to complaints they have stopped talking with black leaders in the city about a list of demands that grew out of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Wess Philome, organizer of a community diversity group known as OneFargo, claims Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd have declined to address the demands, including upgrading charges against a man who allegedly hit a protester with a vehicle.

Philome had earlier criticized Fargo police for allowing that May 30 protest to turn violent.

Todd says he has offered to meet with OneFargo and Black LIves Matter leaders “even if they don’t like me or don’t like the mayor.