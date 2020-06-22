Black Lives Matter activists discuss next steps

Black Lives Matter activists are reflecting on what they’re calling a “successful” round of peaceful protesting in Fargo.

Hundreds turned out during the protests on Friday and Saturday in Fargo. Leaders believe both of them helped make strides towards change in the community.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says he set up meetings with both OneFargo and the Black Lives Matter chapter separately to discuss possible changes, but members of OneFargo say they eventually want to meet as a team.

“I’m hoping that it’s to discuss genuine change and finding a way to open up that dialogue moving forward, so yeah, at this point, it’s really just a wait-and-see,” shared Anyiwei Maciek with OneFargo.

OneFargo is set to meet with city leaders this Wednesday.