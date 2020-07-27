Black Lives Matter Fargo chapter calls for firing police chief, mayor

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(FARGO, N.D.)Members of Fargo’s Black Lives Matter chapter took to the streets to march for change Sunday.

Dozens marched from City Hall, through downtown, and to the police station in solidarity for those who feel oppressed.

Members of the chapter say part of this march is in response to the unredacted email from Police Chief David Todd. In it, Todd said to his officers they are in a war and should be prepared for one.

Members say they’re calling for big changes to be made, including firing and recalling Todd and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

“We asked for an apology. We were told that they had apologized, and there was nothing left to apologize for. Then the un-redacted email came out,” shared Jamaal Abegaz, a member of the F-M Black Lives Matter Member.

About 75 people walked along the route throughout the afternoon.

In response to the march, Mayor Mahoney says he wants to keep the conversation going to address the issues at hand.

In a statement, he says he’s willing to work with the community to discuss issues through the Human Relations Commission.

He also says he sent an invitation to organizers to restart meetings with the city, much like they did before the OneFargo event on June 5th.

It’s unclear when the possible meetings would happen.

We also reached out to Fargo Police for comment on the march, but we have not heard back as of this evening.

