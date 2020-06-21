Live Now
Black Lives Matter protesters in Fargo ‘turning our back on hate,’ call for equality

FARGO, N.D.– The marches, and the movement continues onward.

One Fargo, Black Lives Matters and dozens of others in the community are ensuring their message for change is not ignored.

The message of a peaceful protest in Fargo this morning was, “We’re not backing down”.

Hundreds of protestors chanted “Say his name”, as they marched from NDSU to the Cass County Courthouse. Even when they were met with confrontation, there was no violence, only peace.

It’s clear, until justice is served and equality means equality, no one is giving up on what they believe. And each time they take to the street, it’s a step toward progress.

“It’s not just one Saturday and then just being done, because then why are we here?” questioned protester Owen Anderson.

“I think we have years, if not decades, to weed out this inherent racism,” said protester Megan Hofland.

Fargo Police say the protest was peaceful, and organizers say they’re not meeting with the City of Fargo on the City’s terms, but rather on their own terms.

