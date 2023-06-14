NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Black residents of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota now have the chance to get a piece of a $50 million grant, thanks to a partnership between Nexus Community Partners and the Bush Foundation.

The Open Road Fund has qualifications that must be met for anyone to receive a share of the fund — including being a Black resident of the Dakotas or Minnesota, over the age of 14, and being a descendant of the Atlantic Slave Trade. This grant especially targets those who are formerly incarcerated, single parents, senior citizens, those living with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and more.

The Open Road Fund will award $50,000 in grants to at least 800 Black residents in these three states by 2031 and aims to redistribute wealth to present-day descendants of the Atlantic slave trade.

The application process is broken up into two parts. First, you apply and describe what you will use the money for, which can include housing, education, financial well-being, healing, and economic justice. If you’re one of the 100 people chosen for the next round, you will need to share how you plan to use the grant.

“It offers black people and our families the chance to create a process for attaining the resources we need to achieve self-determination,” said Nexus Community Partners Senior Director, Danielle Mkali. “The $50 million community trust fund belongs to this black community. We recognize that this is not reparations, and $50 million is not enough to correct all the harm done to the black community.”

The Open Road Fund application opens on June 19 and closes on July 28.