NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Blister beetles can be a big problem for our state.

According to the North Dakota State University extension specialists, these beetles are in North Dakota and feed on our alfalfa fields. They could cause big problems for your livestock.

Blister beetles will be active from June to September.

The beetles produce a natural toxin called cantharidin, which causes skin blistering when the beetle is crushed. The toxin can cause severe inflammation or even death in horses.

Symptoms of the ingestion of sub-lethal doses include depression, painful urination, ulceration and inflammation of the mouth, and irritation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Ways to reduce the threat of the beetles include using equipment without hay conditioners or crimpers that could crush the beetles and release the toxin into hay.

Also, allow hay to fully dry before raking, so beetles can move out of the hay. And finally, cut alfalfa at less than 10 percent bloom late in the season.

Cattle and sheep are more tolerant of the toxin released by the beetle.