FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Blizzard conditions have closed portions an interstate and highways in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota Friday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border due to blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Motorists face fines if they travel on roads that have been closed. Highway 2 from Devils Lake to Grand Forks is also closed.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for all of eastern North Dakota and parts of northwestern Minnesota. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph were expected with isolated gusts of 70 mph.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has also closed parts of at least 11 highways in northwestern Minnesota.