(KXNET) — North Dakota has seen more than 85 inches of snow making this a difficult winter for North Dakotans and more snow is on the way.

The storm will be bringing blizzard-like conditions this weekend impacting most of North Dakota, including Bismarck.

The Capitol City is expected to get four to eight inches.

The conditions are expected to bring low visibility and the North Dakota Department of Transportation has already posted travel alerts.

The Department is warning drivers about poor driving conditions.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to be late Friday through Saturday morning.