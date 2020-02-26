Bloomberg staffs ND campaign office ahead of March Democratic caucuses

Michael Bloomberg

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters, in Detroit. Bloomberg won the votes of New Hampshire’s Dixville Notch community, hanging onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary, early Tuesday, Feb. 11. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has added staff to his recently opened campaign office in Fargo, as the March 10 North Dakota Democratic caucuses approach in two weeks.

Nick Schmit will serve as senior advisor for the Bloomberg campaign in North Dakota. A native of Wyndmere and a graduate of the University of North Dakota, Schmit has worked at the State Department in Washington, D.C., and in North Dakota politics.

In addition to Schmit, Jessica Edland of Jamestown is joining the campaign as North Dakota political director. She’s a former North Dakota state legislator and has worked for the North Dakota Farmers Union.

Laura Dronen of Fargo comes to the campaign as organizing director. Dronen was previously a field representative in Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s Fargo office, and has also worked on state and federal political campaigns in North Dakota.

Jared Gilmour, a Fargo native, is the campaign’s North Dakota communications director. He previously served as deputy press secretary and press secretary for Sen. Heitkamp.

The campaign’s North Dakota headquarters is in downtown Fargo at 630 1st Avenue North, Suite 3. That office also houses field organizers for western Minnesota, a state that will vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday in early March.

Bloomberg also plans to open a field office in Grand Forks before the North Dakota caucuses.

