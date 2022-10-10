FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota says it will help with an upcoming study to revolutionize the screening process for breast cancer.

The study, known as the Women Informed to Screen Depending on Measures of Risk (WISDOM) study, aims to help improve the effectiveness of personalized risks, like family history and genetic makeup.

In collaboration with the University of California’s Athena Breast Health Network, researchers will soon be engaging up to 100,000 women and their doctors across the country. WISDOM aims to help determine if personalized breast cancer screening improves detection, while at the same time reduces overdiagnosis and false positive readings.

“The results of this study could impact existing standards for screening and prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Chief Medical Officer Greg Glasner in a press release. “Supporting the WISDOM study by encouraging eligible members to participate is an important step in its success.”

To help create a more complete picture and more accurate results, Blue Cross is encouraging any women interested in participating to sign on with the study. In exchange, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota will cover the cost of any services a member of the organization may need throughout the program.

Extra services available to participants in the study include risk assessment for the next five years, genetic testing, and genetic counseling if needed. Based on any member’s risk assessments, the participants will also receive screening frequency recommendations to discuss with their primary medical care provider.

To learn more about participating in the study, visit its official website.