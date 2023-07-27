NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — All this hot weather we’ve been having means you need to take extra precautions for your health — and the health of others. And that includes your livestock.

Experts say, when high temps meet stagnant water, there is an increased chance for poor water quality. This can include the growth of blue green algae, high levels of sulfates, and total dissolved solids in your water.

And if any of these form in water troughs, it can be fatal for your livestock. But one way to stop this is by getting your water tested.

“As a county agent what we can do is we can go out and do a visual inspection, and the total dissolved solids and sulfate testing, we can do if we have the right equipment — almost every agent in the state has that stuff,” said Tyler Kralicek, the Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent at the Burleigh County Extension office.

“In terms of the blue green algae — you have to send that out to a lab, and it is difficult to 100% identify. By the time you get it to a lab, you could have some critical situations with your cattle tipping over and dying, so, just make sure you are very careful with what you have in your area,” Kralicek added.

For more information on how to get your water tested, click here.