Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway’s rail car backlog in North Dakota sits at 2,752 cars past due, causing shipping backlogs and supply chain issues for agriculture producers, among other industries.

While this is down from 3,600 cars last month, Sen. John Hoeven says he’s continuing to press this issue with BNSF and the Surface Transportation Board.

“Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable rail service, and these ongoing transportation disruptions create a real problem for both producers and consumers,” said Hoeven in a press release. “The steps the BNSF is taking to address this issue are encouraging, and I appreciate CEO Katie Farmer for being receptive to our feedback and committing to improve communication with shippers in North Dakota. We will hold them to that commitment and continue working to resolve the rail car backlog in our state.”

The STB recently required Class I railroads to provide biweekly reports on their progress toward increasing service.