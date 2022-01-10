Boardings at 8 ND commercial airports nearly double in November

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Passenger traffic at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports in November nearly doubled from last year, despite the surging coronavirus.

Year-to-date boardings in November were ahead of 2020 at all eight airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake, and Jamestown.

Statewide, they were up about 53%, but down 26% from 2019.

According to the state Aeronautics Commission, 83,429 people boarded planes at the eight airports during November.

Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner says additional travel demand during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend was reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels, and mild weather limited flight disruptions.