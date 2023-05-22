NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The national safe boating public awareness campaign runs from May 20-26, helping boaters and water users learn about safety heading into summer.

According to a news release from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, every boat should have enough U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets for everyone on the boat.

Our state law says that all kids under 10 years old need to wear a personal flotation device while in the boat when it’s less than 27 feet in length.

It also requires all personal watercraft users to wear a life jacket, as well as anyone on skis, tubes, boards, or other devices.

The law also lets anyone who is at least 16 years old windsurf or board sail without wearing a personal flotation device.

Starting August 1, a new state law will let anyone engaged in barefoot skiing or surfing wear a wet suit, but a life preserver must be on the towing vessel.

Anyone in the water should make sure to wear life jackets that are the correct size and in good condition. Failing to wear a life jacket is the main reason people lose their lives in water recreation accidents.

Water skiers or tubers need to wear a life jacket with four nylon straps rather than one with a zipper, straps are stronger than zippers when it hits the water.

Fishers and people in a canoe, kayak, or paddle boarding should choose a personal flotation device that is comfortable to wear for the entire time.

It’s also very important that kids wear a life jacket while swimming, and swimmers should know the water’s depth, as serious injuries can happen from diving. There are large objects that are hidden underwater that can lead to injury.

Boaters are being reminded that marine VHF radios are an important part of boat safety that operators should not use improperly. They are intended for operators in distress and facing an emergency situation.

You can find all the regulations for boat safety on the North Dakota Boat and Water Safety Guide online.