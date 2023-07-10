NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Despite an effort to stop the introduction and transportation of aquatic nuisance species in the state being successful, the challenge continues.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, not all anglers, pleasure boaters, and other water enthusiasts follow the clean, drain, dry message.

Just last week, the department game wardens and other staff looked at over 1,200 watercraft, and during that time, they found four watercraft that were transporting zebra mussels. Thankfully, all those zebra mussels were found to be dead.

Our waters continue to stay relatively free of aquatic nuisance species, but besides common carp, most species are only found in a handful of waters in the state.

In order to keep the waters clean, the Game and Fish Department wants to remind everyone to clean, drain, and dry all equipment after every use.

Clean and remove plants and animals before leaving any recreational area.

Drain the water before leaving designated access points. Not draining the water can be hazardous and causes negligent transportation of aquatic nuisance species to other places.

Dry everything before using it again.

You can find more information on aquatic nuisance species here.