Bobcat resuming production after COVID-19 break

(AP) — Doosan Bobcat is resuming production in North Dakota and Minnesota after a two-week shutdown to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The shutdown went into effect on April 6th at its operations in Gwinner, Bismarck and Wahpeton, North Dakota and Litchfield, Minn. The company also has administrative offices in West Fargo.

The equipment manufacturer says it has increased cleaning and disinfecting at its facilities, has implemented social distancing, limited visitors and encouraged working remotely.

Full production restarts today.

The company says it’s closely monitoring inventory levels, though the supply of available products is adequate to meet current orders and market demand.