Body of Valley City man missing for 5 weeks found in river

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Valley City man who had been missing for five weeks.

The body of Mark Davies was found Thursday in his vehicle, which was submerged in the Sheyenne River near a bridge about a mile north of Kathryn in eastern North Dakota.

Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaffin asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this week to lower the river so that crews could recover the vehicle.

The sheriff says it appears Davies was driving south on County Road 21 when his vehicle left the road and went into the river Aug. 23.

