Body of woman found in Sheyenne River after extensive search

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The body of a woman was recovered from the Sheyenne River on Thursday after an extensive search.

The West Fargo Fire Department and Police Department say the woman’s body was recovered at about 3 p.m. Thursday, nearly 24 hours after authorities got the initial report about a woman entering the river.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller said the search was challenging because there was no confirmed entry point.

The woman’s car and a note were found in a nearby parking lot. Foul play is not suspected.