Body of woman found in Sheyenne River after extensive search

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The body of a woman was recovered from the Sheyenne River on Thursday after an extensive search.

The West Fargo Fire Department and Police Department say the woman’s body was recovered at about 3 p.m. Thursday, nearly 24 hours after authorities got the initial report about a woman entering the river.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller said the search was challenging because there was no confirmed entry point.

The woman’s car and a note were found in a nearby parking lot. Foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX News Town Hall: Your Health First

Thursday, December 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

From Polio to COVID

Texas Lawsuit

Trump to join Texas' Supreme Court Case to challenge election

COVID-19 Tool

Moderna Vaccine

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/10

Thursday's Weather: Cooler & Dry

Holiday Budget

NDC DEC 10

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Hockey

Rugby Girl's Basketball

Project FindSafe Participation

Dr. Wynne: Half Vaccine

Mask Mandate Extended

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss