NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The food we grow and the food we eat are important to living a healthy life.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, how the USDA is helping people achieve and stay at a healthy weight for the long haul.

As we approach the fall harvest, it’s great to know how to eat local food and improve your health at the same time.

The USDA and the National Institutes of Health partnered to create a tool called the Body Weight Planner.

It can determine what and how much to eat, track foods, physical activities, and weight, and personalize with goal setting, virtual coaching, and journaling.

All this by consuming American-grown food, like meat, fruits, and vegetables.

“You can really set those parameters and have the body weight planner tell you how you need to change your eating or your physical activity level to meet that goal,” said Corey Holland with the USDA.

You do not just have to eat fruits and vegetables to be healthy.

Just like we were taught with the food pyramids growing up, a mix of all types of food is good for our overall health.

The USDA updated the food pyramid, calling the new feature the “My Plate” approach.

To learn more about the Body Weight Planner, and other healthy options from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, click here.