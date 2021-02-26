Bonding, legacy fund, pot loom in Legislature’s second half

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has finished work on bills in its respective chambers, and when the session resumes Wednesday after a recess, lawmakers will be faced with hundreds more measures in what’s known as “crossover.”

That’s when senators will begin working on House bills, and vice versa.

Some of the highlights in the session’s second half are bills that deal with breastfeeding, recreational marijuana, masks, gas taxes and transgender sports.

The showpiece of the 2021 session is a landmark $680 million bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across the state.