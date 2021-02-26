Bonding, legacy fund, pot loom in Legislature’s second half

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has finished work on bills in its respective chambers, and when the session resumes Wednesday after a recess, lawmakers will be faced with hundreds more measures in what’s known as “crossover.”

That’s when senators will begin working on House bills, and vice versa.

Some of the highlights in the session’s second half are bills that deal with breastfeeding, recreational marijuana, masks, gas taxes and transgender sports.

The showpiece of the 2021 session is a landmark $680 million bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Therapy Services

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

NDC FEB 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

SYSK Julie Mcelwain

Trap Shooting Grant

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordan Pederson

Art & Heart

DOCR Vaccinations

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News