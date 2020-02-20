Bonnie Storbakken announces candidacy for South Central District Court Judge

Bismarck attorney Bonnie Storbakken announced today she is running for the South Central District Court seat being vacated by Judge Thomas Schneider.

Schneider said he would not seek re-election in 2020.

A native of Grand Forks, Storbakken received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Dakota.

She has served in various positions including a counselor and youth worker, private practice attorney, North Dakota Labor Commissioner and counsel and policy advisor for former Governor Jack Dalrymple.

Storbakken currently serves as the executive secretary of the North Dakota Board of Medicine.

“My skills both within the law as well as my time working with families and children in crisis will help me bring a unique perspective to the courtroom,” Storbakken said in a prepared statement.

She and her husband David Straley have three children and live in Bismarck.