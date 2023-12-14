NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Winter is here, and you may be a victim to a nasty winter cold with runny noses and sore throats, as well as lower energy and motivation.

According to a news release, experts at Vegetology are sharing supplements you can take to boost your mood and immunity, as well as keeping you safe from winter sickness.

These experts have five vitamins and supplements that you may already be taking, but if you’re not, you should add in.

The first one is Vitamin C as it boosts immunity. It’s already known that it supports the immune system to prevent and alleviate inflammation. Now is the time when most people fall victim to winter colds, but those who take Vitamin C may be sick for less time and have milder symptoms. This vitamin plays a role in the production of antibodies that fight infection while letting your immune system function normally, even when it’s compromised. While the Christmas season means going out more, being exposed to the freezing temperatures and large groups will increase the risk of catching a cold, so it’s important to take precautions beforehand.

The second improves well-being, it’s Vitamin D, also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin.’ During the winter, we see much less sun and are at risk of a Vitamin D deficiency so it’s important to make sure our bodies are getting enough. People who take Vitamin D have improved well-being and energy levels. It’s also essential in maintaining normal function of the immune system and blood calcium levels, and to keep bones, teeth, and muscles healthy.

Another supplement is Magnesium, as it fights fatigue and it’s easy to feel a lack of energy during the day with long, cold nights. most people turn to coffee or energy drinks, but that boost is usually short-lived. It’s also important to provide our bodies with the nutrients needed to feel energized and refreshed. Magnesium is essential for the production of ATP — the primary energy in cells — and energy metabolism. Having an insufficient amount of magnesium could worsen the feeling of fatigue.

Another thing to take to boost energy and feel revitalized is Vitamin B12. This vitamin is directly linked to metabolism and the process that converts food to energy. It supports the nervous and digestive systems while keeping blood cells healthy. Deficiency symptoms include fatigue, feeling faint, breathlessness, and headaches.

The final supplement to add would be Omega 3 and it helps to improve moods when feeling the seasonal blues. Omega 3 helps with brain health by helping with focus, cognitive function, and brain cell regulation. it can even help to fight depression and anxiety symptoms. Thankfully, you can find Omega 3 in seafood, nuts, and seeds, so you don’t also have to take a pill.