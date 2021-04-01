Border agent credited with saving man from brush fire near Portal

PORTAL, N.D. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent is credited with saving a man who was trapped in a brush fire along the North Dakota border with Canada.

Officials say the agent assigned to the Portal Station was on patrol when he spotted smoke rising near the international border last Friday.

As he went to investigate he saw a vehicle trapped in a brush fire. After the vehicle caught fire, the driver got out and tried running from the flames.

He was able to reach the agent’s truck and they escaped the fast-moving fire.

The agent treated the man’s burns before the man’s wife arrived and took him to the hospital.

More Local News