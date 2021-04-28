Boy stabbed at Grand Forks park, one in custody

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police say they’re investigating a stabbing in a park near an elementary school.

Officers were called to University Park near West Elementary School about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a male middle school student had been stabbed at least once.

The victim told police a boy he knows was the perpetrator. Police say the suspect was found at a nearby home.

The victim was transported to Altru hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.