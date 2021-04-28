Boy stabbed at Grand Forks park, one in custody

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police say they’re investigating a stabbing in a park near an elementary school.

Officers were called to University Park near West Elementary School about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a male middle school student had been stabbed at least once.

The victim told police a boy he knows was the perpetrator. Police say the suspect was found at a nearby home.

The victim was transported to Altru hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News