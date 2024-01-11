NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s a new year, but the same winter pests are trying to get inside homes to stay warm.

According to a news release, spiders, rodents, and insects want to get inside and potentially put homes and health at risk.

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is urging homeowners to take preventative measures against these pests.

“Mice and rats are notorious for invading homes in search of food and shelter during the winter, contaminating foods and spreading serious diseases in the process,” said Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA, Jim Fredericks. “Rodents, alongside nuisance wildlife like squirrels and raccoons, can also cause extensive damage to property by gnawing on wires, insulations, and even structural elements once indoors.”

Asian lady beetles, boxelder bugs, and stink bugs are also threats to be aware of during the winter since they don’t die off but rather head indoors.

NPMA shares these five tips to avoid a pest infestation:

Eliminate entry points by sealing cracks and crevices and checking areas where pipes enter the building. Store food properly in airtight containers, including pet food and bird seed. Maintain a clean living and storage area by vacuuming, sweeping, and dusting, as well as keeping bins off the floor. Take care of landscapes by trimming branches and foliage and cleaning up leaves. Contact a professional if you believe you have any of these pests in your home.