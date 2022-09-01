NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bravera and North Dakota State University Extension are offering a free event series called Women in Ag – Leading. Linking. Learning.

According to a news release, it’s an agriculture-focused program designed to educate women of all backgrounds to become better agribusiness managers and partners.

Each event lasts one to two hours and includes a fun, social aspect, along with an informal educational speaker.

The events are free and rotate throughout central North Dakota locations.

Registration is required and open to all women in the community as well as current Bravera customers.

Participants can attend any or all of these events:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Succession Planning with Pam Andrist and Melinda Kempel in Underwood

Monday, November 7, 2022: Tax Planning with Sandy Felchle in McClusky

Monday, January 9, 2023:Livestock Record Keeping and Mental Health Awareness with Sarah Crimmins and Sarah Bedgar in Underwood

Monday, February 6, 2023: Crop Insurance with Deanna Nuamann and Lori Liljenquist in Mandan

Monday, March 6, 2023: Ag Advocacy with Sarah Bedgar, Heather Lang, and Annie Carlson in McClusky

Monday, April 10, 2023: To be determined

To register, email McLean and Sheridan County NDSU Extension Agents Sarah Crimmins at sarah.crimmins@ndsu.edu or Sarah Bedgar at sarah.bedgar@ndsu.edu.