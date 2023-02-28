(KXNET) — According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, which is about 9% of the population.

And right now, we’re in eating disorders awareness week, and because of that, organizations are educating the public about eating disorders.

Eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental illnesses.

That’s why talking to someone and seeking treatment are both very important in overcoming the disease.

“Treatment can be very effective, And again, one of the factors that leads to improved prognosis is starting treatment earlier and remaining in treatment. So for binge eating order for example as Dr. Lovenson described, the front-line treatment is cognitive behavioral therapy for eating disorders,” said Dr.Jean Doak, a psychologist, psychiatry professor, deputy director of the Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, and clinical director in the Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

There are also a lot of stigmas still surrounding eating disorders, especially among racial and ethnic minorities.

Black, indigenous, and people of color with eating disorders are half as likely to be diagnosed with an eating disorder and receive treatment.