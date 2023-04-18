MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to raise public awareness of sexual assault — and to educate communities about preventing sexual violence.

“Every 68 seconds, there is a sexual assault,” said the Assistant Director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Tara Bjornson. These statistics are also echoed by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN.

Sexual assault is sexual contact or behavior that occurs through force, coercion, or without consent.

“There’s the drug-facilitated, there’s in younger individuals, there’s a lot of grooming behaviors from the perpetrator to the victim,” Bjornson explained. “And so it may seem consensual, but if that person is even a little bit hesitant, that can quickly become sexual assault.”

Often, survivors don’t speak about sexual assault because of feelings of fear, shame, avoidance, and guilt.

“I think the stereotyping, the stigma that gets associated with sexual assault and with victims, it makes people really reluctant to come forward,” Bjornson continued. “There’s also a lack of understanding sometimes. When even if you consent at the beginning, and then you change your mind, there’s a lot of confusion as to, in a victim’s mind, if they were actually assaulted.”

There is also evidence that those who sexually assault someone may not actually be convicted for their crimes. According to RAINN, out of every 1,000 rapists, only 25 end up in prison.

“It happens really commonly,” said Bjornson, “but the conviction rate for offenders is really low.”

Bjornson says that the most important thing for people to do to show support for a sexual assault survivor is, of course, to listen.

“A lot of times they feel like nobody will believe them because that’s just how we’re conditioned,” Bjornson stated. “And so, I think just being that person that’s open, and willing to listen, and accept what somebody says.”

In addition to providing statistics, RAINN operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline — which gives free, confidential support from a trained, local staff member. The hotline can be reached by dialing 800-656-HOPE(4673).