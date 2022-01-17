Brian Kroshus announces formal bid for ND tax commissioner position

Weeks after his appointment to fill the open tax commissioner’s seat, Republican Brian Kroshus formally announced his bid for the position in the 2022 election.

Kroshus was appointed tax commissioner by Gov. Doug Burgum on December 21, 2021, to fill out the unexpired term of Ryan Ruaschenberger, who resigned January 3. Kroshus previously served the past four years as a member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of North Dakota, and I’m asking voters for the opportunity to continue working on their behalf,” Kroshus said in a statement released Monday.